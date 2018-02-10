PORTLAND, Oregon (KTRK) --The family of a girl who was badly burned is asking for your help.
Moira, 6, received burns to 30 percent of her body last month when the dress she was wearing caught on fire on a wood stove.
Her injuries will keep her from school for the rest of the year.
However, her parents want to keep her spirits up and her education going.
They're asking you to send Moira greeting cards with a fact about your state while she's in Randall Children's Hospital in Portland.
Moira and her family actually live in Baker City more than four hours away, but she's recovering in Portland.
If you would like to mail her a letter, you can send it to:
PO Box 24
Baker City, Oregon 97814
If you want to donate to help pay for medical expenses, her family has a gofundme page.