Family of badly burned girl asking for cards to lift her spirits

EMBED </>More Videos

A family is asking for cards to send to their little girl who was burned. (KTRK)

PORTLAND, Oregon (KTRK) --
The family of a girl who was badly burned is asking for your help.

Moira, 6, received burns to 30 percent of her body last month when the dress she was wearing caught on fire on a wood stove.

Her injuries will keep her from school for the rest of the year.

However, her parents want to keep her spirits up and her education going.

They're asking you to send Moira greeting cards with a fact about your state while she's in Randall Children's Hospital in Portland.

Moira and her family actually live in Baker City more than four hours away, but she's recovering in Portland.

If you would like to mail her a letter, you can send it to:

PO Box 24
Baker City, Oregon 97814

If you want to donate to help pay for medical expenses, her family has a gofundme page.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
burn injuriesu.s. & worldOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video