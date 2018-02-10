EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3063606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials give update on carbon monoxide deaths

A woman and a boy are dead from possible exposure to carbon monoxide at a home in northwest Harris County, authorities say.Deputies were called to the home in the 13400 block of Columbia Key around 10:35 a.m. Saturday after a man said he had been trying to reach the woman there because he had not heard from her in a few hours.The man said he found a vehicle running in the garage.Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables went into the home and found the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a teenage boy upstairs.The Harris County Sheriff's Office did not specifically say where in the upstairs area they were found and added that they were not in the garage where the car was running.Officials say the house was consumed with carbon monoxide. They used fans to help remove the poisonous gas from the house.We're told two Precinct 4 deputies were taken to the hospital for possible exposure to carbon monoxide poisoning.They have since been released.The exact cause of death has not been determined.