Suspect wanted for punching METRO bus driver in face

Police are looking for a man they say punched a METRO bus driver in the face.It happened after the man boarded the bus around 9:30 p.m. at East Richey Road and Imperial Valley Road on Feb.5. This was along the FM 1960/Imperial Valley route.According to officials, the man refused to pay his fare and then punched the driver.The suspect then allegedly jumped off the bus only to board again and hit the driver several more times.Police say the suspect is an African-American man in his early 20s with a goatee and a scar on the back of his head.He's seen in surveillance photos wearing a blue letter jacket with the name "Tiffany" on the right side and "SC" on the front.The suspect faces a first degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant and elderly person.If you recognize him, you're asked to call the METRO Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 713-739-3797.