Suspect wanted for punching METRO bus driver in face

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for a man wanted in the assault of a METRO bus driver. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for a man they say punched a METRO bus driver in the face.

It happened after the man boarded the bus around 9:30 p.m. at East Richey Road and Imperial Valley Road on Feb.5. This was along the FM 1960/Imperial Valley route.

According to officials, the man refused to pay his fare and then punched the driver.

The suspect then allegedly jumped off the bus only to board again and hit the driver several more times.

Police say the suspect is an African-American man in his early 20s with a goatee and a scar on the back of his head.

He's seen in surveillance photos wearing a blue letter jacket with the name "Tiffany" on the right side and "SC" on the front.

The suspect faces a first degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant and elderly person.

If you recognize him, you're asked to call the METRO Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 713-739-3797.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
metrobus driverassaultHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video