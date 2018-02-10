Husband accused of killing wife with kids in the home

Shooting Investigation: 2400 Moreau. Female shot DOA by husband. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 10, 2018

Police say a husband killed his wife in northeast Houston while young children were inside the home.Houston police say a woman was shot at a home in the 2400 block of Moreau Street at Aldine Westfield around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.Police say they were notified about a fight between the man and woman.The woman was shot and died at the scene.The husband was arrested at a different location. A weapon was also recovered.Homicide detectives confirm there were three or four young children in the home at the time the woman was killed. They were not hurt. They are between the ages of 4 and 17.One of the children called 911. The children are being interviewed.Investigators at the scene were unable to speculate about charges the man could be facing.