Authorities identified a pastor suspected of sexually assaulting a minor at a California hotel.The man, identified as 40-year-old Baldwin Park resident Douglas Rivera, is suspected of driving through the Vanllee hotel parking lot until he saw a lit room with drapes open.Authorities said Rivera parked his truck facing the hotel room, where two minors were inside. He then masturbated while watching the two minors, police said. He soon got out of his vehicle and stood outside of their hotel window, pretending to be on the phone for over 30 minutes, according to police.Rivera is said to have walked through the hotel and forced his way into the room once the minors opened the door slightly, believing it was their chaperone. The suspect then assaulted one of the minors and fled in his truck.Covina police said the victim is part of a Chinese tour group. She is doing as well as can be expected, and her parents in China have been notified about the incident.Investigators said the Vanllee hotel is a busy way station for Chinese charter tours, including many students, and that may be what lured the child predator there.Authorities said the incident is an oral copulation investigation. The aggressive nature of the crime has police worried the suspect will strike again.Rivera is described as having a stocky build, balding with hair around his ears, a short beard and prescription glasses. He was wearing a tan or brown suit with a blue and white striped shirt.During a search and seizure of his resident on Friday night, authorities took possession of a dark-colored Dodge 4500 Ram truck with a flat bed, which appeared in the hotel surveillance video.Authorities said Rivera appeared to have tried to repaint part of his truck, and neighbors said they witnessed him painting it Thursday.In addition to the truck, authorities said they also took a computer, but did not elaborate further on their investigation at the home.Pastor Todd Leonard, who said Rivera rents a space at his church, told Eyewitness News that he had two "brief" interactions with Rivera."My prayers are with him and with the children who are the alleged victims of this. This is always a tragic event - no matter who is involved," he said.He added he will also be praying for Rivera's congregation, God's Gypsy Christian Church, since it will be a difficult time for them as well.Investigators said Rivera has not made any contact with police to surrender himself.Anyone with information or questions regarding this crime is urged to contact Covina Police Department Detective Ramirez (626) 384-5621, Watch Commander (626) 384-5665, or Crime Stoppers (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Refer to Covina PD case # 18-4203.