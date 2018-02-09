SOCIETY

Customers show up to local restaurant in numbers after viral plea posted on Facebook

Customers show up to local restaurant in numbers after viral plea posted on Facebook. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
What started as an emotional plea on Facebook has turned into a community rallying to support a local restaurant.

Alpine Brauhaus is tucked away in a strip center off the Gulf Freeway and Nasa Parkway. On Friday, the restaurant was full with customers.

Co-owner Nellie Godinez posted a tearful message to her followers after days of no customers at all.

"I don't get paid, I lost my house in Harvey and I owe quite a bit in rent," Godinez said.

After more than 4,000 shares and 250,000 views, word got out and they came.

"I'm going to cry all over again," she said.

Her husband is acting as the bartender and her daughters are taking orders.

The woman who opened the original location on Telephone back in 1965, Nellie's 80-year-old aunt, still works the tables.

"She's very happy and she thought everyone had forgotten about her."

Perhaps for the first time on a Friday night, families inside the restaurant didn't mind a long wait for their table, food and beer.
