Rain or shine: The party continues in Galveston for Mardi Gras

Officials watching the weather for Mardi Gras in Galveston. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mardi Gras in Galveston has a flair all its own. It's a glow organizers say won't be extinguished by rainy weather.

"Yes it is a gamble. We can't make a deal with Mother Nature," said Ivette Wilhelm with the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Maybe you can talk to your meteorologists, I don't know. But yeah, the party continues regardless of rain."

Locals said the rain certainly won't stop them.

In case of bad weather the contingency plan is, basically, party anyway.

Secret to scoring loads of Mardi Gras beads



Festivities continue Saturday with the "Battle of the Bands" at 9 a.m.

After that, there are parades and concerts starting every hour leading up to the Grand Night Parade at 6:30 p.m.

Mardi Gras is one of the biggest weekends for the island and is important to the economy.

