EMBED >More News Videos Pooja Lodhia reports after county leaders approved a $105M plan for the Astrodome.

EMBED >More News Videos Houston Sports Association film about construction of Astrodome

The Harris County Commissioners court has approved a $105 million project that would reconfigure the Astrodome into an event center.The plan involves raising the the ground level up two floors, which would create a parking garage with 1,400 more parking spots.Funding for the $105 million renovation would come from three sources: the county's general fund, made up of property tax revenue; hotel taxes; and county parking fees.