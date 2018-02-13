ASTRODOME

Harris Co. commissioners approve $105 million Astrodome renovation

City leaders vote to move forward with $105M renovation of the Astrodome. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Commissioners court has approved a $105 million project that would reconfigure the Astrodome into an event center.
Pooja Lodhia reports after county leaders approved a $105M plan for the Astrodome.



The plan involves raising the the ground level up two floors, which would create a parking garage with 1,400 more parking spots.

Funding for the $105 million renovation would come from three sources: the county's general fund, made up of property tax revenue; hotel taxes; and county parking fees.

Houston Sports Association film about construction of Astrodome

