HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Harris County Commissioners court has approved a $105 million project that would reconfigure the Astrodome into an event center.
The plan involves raising the the ground level up two floors, which would create a parking garage with 1,400 more parking spots.
Funding for the $105 million renovation would come from three sources: the county's general fund, made up of property tax revenue; hotel taxes; and county parking fees.
