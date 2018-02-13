EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3077382" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pooja Lodhia reports after county leaders approved a $105M plan for the Astrodome.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1179547" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Sports Association film about construction of Astrodome

The Harris County Commissioners court has approved a $105 million project that would reconfigure the Astrodome into an event center.The plan involves raising the the ground level up two floors, which would create a parking garage with 1,400 more parking spots.Funding for the $105 million renovation would come from three sources: the county's general fund, made up of property tax revenue; hotel taxes; and county parking fees.