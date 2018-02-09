POLITICS

White House speechwriter resigns after abuse allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

White House speechwriter resigns after abuse allegations. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON --
A second White House staffer has departed the Trump administration in the wake of abuse allegations.

Spokeswoman Raj Shah confirms speechwriter David Sorensen resigned Friday after the White House learned of the allegations against him.

Shah says Sorensen denies the allegations, which were first reported by The Washington Post.

The Post says Sorensen's ex-wife claimed he was violent and emotionally abusive during their short-lived marriage.

Staff secretary Rob Porter, one of the president's closest aides, resigned Wednesday after the publication of allegations that he'd abused his two ex-wives. He, too, denies the allegations.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicssexual assaultPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video