TRAFFIC

Highway construction on I-69 making progress in Fort Bend County

EMBED </>More Videos

Highway construction on I-69 making progress in Fort Bend County (KTRK)

By
FORT BEND COUNTY (KTRK) --
The I-69 widening project will double the capacity of the Southwest Freeway as it extends through Fort Bend County.

Long-suffering drivers in Sugar Land, Richmond and Rosenberg know a huge stretch of the freeway has been under construction since 2014, but the end is in sight. A major portion of the project is scheduled for completion in May of next year.

"It is a little of an inconvenience, but just a year left makes it seem like the light at the end of the tunnel almost," said Richmond resident, Dathan Broussard.

He is no different than any other driver on I-69 in Fort Bend County, weary of driving alongside orange barrels. However, he believes a bigger highway is necessary.

"It is growing, just in the past couple of years, a lot of the new subdivisions are going up. They just opened a new HEB around the corner two or three weeks ago, so it's blowing up."

A study just released last year by the UH Hobby School of Public Affairs, shows Fort Bend County could grow by approximately two million people between 2010 and 2050 if recent growth patterns continue.

TxDOT is responding to the booming population.

"Fort Bend and Montgomery County are two of the fastest growing counties that we have in our district. So certainly it is necessary that we get out there and start widening," said TxDOT spokeswoman Deidrea George.

Here are the details of the I-69 widening project in Fort Bend County. It will double the capacity of the highway between Grand Parkway and Reading Road:

*Four lanes each way

*HOV lane in each direction to just past Reading Road

*Continuous frontage roads

*Completed in May 2019

*Additional widening projects on I-69 from Reading Road to the Wharton County line all finished by September 2020
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictrafficroad repairFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wreck pushes barrier into N. Freeway HOV lane
You'll want to plan ahead to avoid this weekend's road closures
Share your traffic woes at a meeting tonight in Pearland
Deputy taken to hospital after crash on E. Belt in Pasadena
Construction widens I-10 west of Katy
More Traffic
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video