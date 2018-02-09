#HappeningNow: SPCA taking over 70 animals (cats, dogs, horses) from #Miramonte home in #FresnoCounty. @FresnoSheriff assisting, waiting to learn more and why animals are being taken @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/BHOEKGbOlt — Cory James (@CoryABC30) February 9, 2018

All Jo Herena could do was cry, as she stood in her driveway and watched the Central California SPCA take away between 65 and 90 animals from her home in Miramonte, Calif."Every one of them, it's killing me," said Herena.The SPCA says Herena was operating a rescue agency on her property with too many pets.According to Herena, she had 50 cats, 12 chickens, 10 dogs, and three horses on about 10 acres.She admits she had been taking them in for about 13 years."They were all taken care they were all really taken care of really well," said Herena.A spokesperson for the SPCA says this is a case of animal hoarding, which is why its officers served a search warrant Thursday with the help of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office."Having too many animals on a small property, that could be bad for the animals and the conditions that they got today definitely needed some medical attention," said Walter Salvari.The animals were transported to Fresno where they will be assessed for diseases.A tough reality for this woman who says she was just trying to help."They are my children it's like somebody taking away my children. It feels like somebody ripped my heart out of my chest," said Herena.