SPCA

Deputies seize more than 60 animals from California home operating as alleged rescue agency

EMBED </>More Videos

Central California SPCA took away between 65 and 90 animals from home in Miramonte. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
All Jo Herena could do was cry, as she stood in her driveway and watched the Central California SPCA take away between 65 and 90 animals from her home in Miramonte, Calif.

"Every one of them, it's killing me," said Herena.

The SPCA says Herena was operating a rescue agency on her property with too many pets.

According to Herena, she had 50 cats, 12 chickens, 10 dogs, and three horses on about 10 acres.

She admits she had been taking them in for about 13 years.

"They were all taken care they were all really taken care of really well," said Herena.



A spokesperson for the SPCA says this is a case of animal hoarding, which is why its officers served a search warrant Thursday with the help of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

"Having too many animals on a small property, that could be bad for the animals and the conditions that they got today definitely needed some medical attention," said Walter Salvari.

The animals were transported to Fresno where they will be assessed for diseases.

A tough reality for this woman who says she was just trying to help.

"They are my children it's like somebody taking away my children. It feels like somebody ripped my heart out of my chest," said Herena.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsSPCAu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPCA
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Puppy with swimmer syndrome learns to walk
Investigators find 40 dogs, 6 cats inside Hockley home
Owners reunited with horse weeks after Harvey rescue
More SPCA
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Top Video
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
More Video