Ready? Vamos al Rodeo Houston!

ABC13's Mayra Moreno has details on a new initiative to target Hispanics for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are less than three weeks away from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

You may notice a few changes. There's a new campaign for the event to be more diverse.

Around this time of year, La Hacienda Boot Company gets extra busy. Owner Carlos Acuna points out most of his customers are Hispanics as far as the Rio Grande Valley.

"The Hispanic community is a key role for Houston," said Acuna.

This year, it looks like the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo took notice too.

"Nearly 40 percent of Houstonians speak Spanish," said Joel Cowley, president and CEO of the rodeo, who cites research on the growth of the event.

Organizers realized they needed to do more to reach out and welcome the Hispanic community.

"We are very excited to bring our website and social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter, and proved that information in Spanish," said Cowley.

The rodeo footprint will have new Spanish language LED signs at entrance gates and tickets booths, providing show information and prices. But in addition, the rodeo will add another Latin artist during the week to complement Go Tejano Day.

J Balvin will take the new rodeo stage on Tuesday, March 13.

"We're constantly looking for entertainers that appeal to a big demographic," Cowley said, pointing at the event's international reach.

The rodeo estimates more than 2,000 visitors from Central and South America will visit in the first week alone.

Cowley said the rodeo should be reflective of what the country will look in the future.

"The Kinder Institute states that if you want to see what America will look like in 20 years, look no further than Houston," Cowley observed.

