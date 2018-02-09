RETAIL

L.L. Bean nixes legendary lifetime return policy

EMBED </>More Videos

L.L. Bean nixes legendary lifetime return policy. ( AP Photo/Joel Page)

By Eyewitness News
FREEPORT, Maine --
L.L. Bean is putting its boot down.

For years, the outdoor retailer touted a lifetime return policy, accepting returns on items purchased years prior.

Now, as L.L. Bean announced Friday, the company will begin enforcing a one-year limit on most returns. Proof of purchase is also required.

This policy change comes after a "small but growing" number of customers abused this generous satisfaction guarantee, L.L.Bean Executive Chairman Shawn Gorman said in a statement.

"Some view it as a lifetime product replacement program, expecting refunds for heavily worn products used over many years," the statement read. "Others seek refunds for products that have been purchased through third parties, such as at yard sales."


Over the past five years, the company has lost $250 million on returned items that are classified by the company as "destroy quality," L.L. Bean spokeswoman Carolyn Beem told the Associated Press.

The company is expecting backlash but promises to "continue to honor one of the best guarantees in retail."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessretailu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RETAIL
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Childhood nostalgia: What you may not know about Toys 'R' Us
Toys R Us said to be planning to liquidate its US operations
Toys "R" Us reportedly preparing for liquidation
More retail
BUSINESS
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
More Business
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Top Video
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
More Video