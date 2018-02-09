SOCIETY

Mom upset after school tells students they can't say no when asked to dance

WEST HAVEN, Utah --
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.

The mom says it sends the wrong message to the young students.

Natalie Richard told KSTU that she didn't believe the policy at first.

Her daughter is a student at Kanesville Elementary.

"The teacher said, 'She can't. She has to say yes. She has to accept.' And I said, 'Excuse me?'" Richard said.

She took her concerns to the school principal.

"He basically just said they've had this dance set up this way for a long time and they've never had any concerns before," Richard said.

Lane Findlay, with the Weber School District, confirms it's a rule, but it's meant to teach students how to be inclusive.

"Please be respectful, be polite. We want to promote kindness and so we want you to say yes when someone asks you to dance," Findlay said.

"I do see it from their perspective when it comes to that but there are many other ways to teach children how to be accepting than with a social dance," Richard told KSTU.

Natalie says forcing students not to say no teaches them the wrong lesson.

Prior to the dance, which is voluntary, students are told to fill out a card, selecting five people they want to dance with.

And the administration says if there's someone on the card you feel uncomfortable with, the student is encouraged to speak up.

Natalie says rejection is part of life and at the end of the day, this policy is sending impressionable children the wrong message.

As of now, the rule remains in place.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyeducationstudentsu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos