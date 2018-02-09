SOCIETY

New pool bar set to make a splash in Second Ward

Get ready! A new pool bar is set to open in Houston's Second Ward. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
During Houston's hot summers, nothing beats a dip in the pool followed by a refreshing cocktail.

But where to go? Large apartment complexes frequently have a pool available, as do houses in ritzier suburbs and certain gyms, but that doesn't leave many options for the rest of us.

A person could always rent a hotel room or book a spa treatment at a hotel - a particularly tempting option when it comes with the opportunity to float in a Texas-shaped lazy river - but that gets expensive quickly.

Enter Matthew Healey. The new real estate developer has tapped designer Gin Braverman - a woman whose credits include everything from Axelrad Beer Garden and Public Services to the backstage lounges at the White Oak Music Hall - for an exciting new project that's coming to the Second Ward in May.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap.
