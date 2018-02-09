SCIENCE

Earth's magnetic fields may be changing, but it won't happen overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Environmental scientists said there's a good chance the Earth's magnetic field is in the process of flipping, which could mean compasses that point to the north will switch to the south. (KABC)

By
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, California --
Environmental scientists said there's a good chance the Earth's magnetic field is in the process of flipping, which could mean compasses that point to the north will switch to the south.

But they also add that there isn't much for humanity to fear.

Earth tends to reverse its magnetic north and south every 450,000 years, according to Erik Ivins, a senior research scientist at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Canada Flintridge.

Ivins said the last time it happened was more than 750,000 years ago, so we are definitely due for a switch.

The magnetic field is a life-saving shield against radiation from the sun and during a shift, some fear the field will weaken in certain spots, possibly spurring more cases of cancer. Ivins said some satellites are already encountering problems from an increase in solar radiation.

One expected perk of a magnetic flip: the Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, may drift south, projecting its aerial colors over Southern California.

But don't expect any magnetic field shift to happen overnight. Ivins said the process takes anywhere from 100 years to several thousand years.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencespacenasaenvironmentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
Stephen Hawking, renowned scientist, dead at 76
More Science
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Top Video
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
More Video