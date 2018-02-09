VALENTINE'S DAY

Twerking llama toy is one of the best sellers for Valentine's Day

Twerking llama toy is one of the best sellers for Valentine's Day on Walmart website. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nothing says "I love you" for Valentine's Day like a twerking llama, right?

Apparently, this plush animal gift is so popular it is a best seller on Walmart's website.

It twerks to the rap song "Juju on that Beat."

ABC13's Mayra Moreno was so tickled by the dancing llama, that she went on a search to find one. She looked on the internet and found one at Walmart.com for $16.98 and was able to buy one before Walmart sold out.

It is still out of stock on Walmart's website as of Friday morning.

When ABC13 posted the video on Facebook in January, it generated a lot of comments with nearly 1,000 shares.

"Where is this and how much is it?! I'll offer all of the finest furs and gold for this llama," John K. wrote.

"Omg. Just when I thought I've seen it all," Janet S. wrote.

