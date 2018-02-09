A man in his 60s is dead after a woman on a motorcycle pulled out a gun and shot him in an act of road rage outside Seattle, investigators say.Authorities say the drivers were on the highway when they pulled over, got out of their vehicles and started scuffling.They ended up on the ground and at one point, the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man.Officials say she stayed on the ground with her helmet on but also called 911 and waited for first responders to arrive.The man's wife, who was also in the car, was not hurt but visibly shaken.Investigators say there's a lot of road rage in the area, especially because of traffic and construction.No word on whether the woman will face charges.