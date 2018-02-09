Woman pinned in vehicle after crashing through parking garage wall and falling 3 stories

The Houston Fire Department is saying it's a miracle that a woman survived after driving off the third floor of a parking garage Friday morning.


HFD says a woman was parked on the third floor of a parking garage on Kirby and Seuss Drive when she accidentally hit her gas instead of the brakes, driving her SUV over the edge.

According to HFD, the woman crashed into the wall of an apartment building.

The man who lives in the apartment says his bedroom was damaged by the impact, but fortunately, he was asleep on the couch at the time of the accident.

Firefighters said the woman walked away from the incident after firefighters cracked open her door.
