Pizza with a purpose: Local pizza shop donates a meal to Africa with every pie sold

Buy a meal and feed a family in Malawi, Africa. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A dinner at Malawi's Pizza in Sienna Plantation is more than a mouthwatering gourmet pizza. It's a world-changing experience.

Operating under the mission of "Pizza with a Purpose," Malawi's Pizza donates a nutritious meal to a child in Malawi, Africa for every meal sold at one of its restaurants.

"The public loves it and is very loyal," said Co-Owner Cheryl Franco. "If you tell new customers every time they eat here they feed a child, they come back again and again."

In partnership with Feed The Children and their Meal-to-Meal Exchange Program, Malawi's buys local maize that is then blended with vitamins and nutrients and delivered to schools and villages throughout the country.

With three locations in Texas, Utah and Virginia, the franchise recently celebrated a milestone of feeding more than 1 million children in Malawi to date.

Every Malawi's Pizza location pays tribute to Africa, with authentic wall art, handmade bamboo tables and a signature Acacia Tree at the center of the restaurant.

Malawi's Pizza will open its second Houston location in Katy at the end of the month.
