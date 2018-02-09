This weekend, we have several major closures that could affect your drive around town.FM-762 and FM-2218 will be shut down nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday. Additionally, the northbound lanes will be shut down from Reading Road to FM-762 on Sunday, from 12 a.m. until 5 a.m.Northbound and southbound ramps to 610 West Loop southbound will be blocked off nightly from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Take the US-59 feeder to the 610 West Loop feeder as an alternate route.The eastbound ramp to Beltway 8 will be blocked off all weekend from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Take the feeder roads as an alternate route.19th to 33rd StreetStrand, Mechanic and 25th20th to 26th Street between Strand and MechanicOn Mardi Gras Tuesday, in the Uptown Entertainment District, Harborside to Church will be blocked off, as well as 18th to 26th streets. Expect lane closures from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.