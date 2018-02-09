TRAFFIC

These roads are closed this weekend and you'll want to avoid them

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This weekend, we have several major closures that could affect your drive around town.

US-59
FM-762 and FM-2218 will be shut down nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday. Additionally, the northbound lanes will be shut down from Reading Road to FM-762 on Sunday, from 12 a.m. until 5 a.m.

Southwest Freeway
Northbound and southbound ramps to 610 West Loop southbound will be blocked off nightly from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Take the US-59 feeder to the 610 West Loop feeder as an alternate route.

US-290
The eastbound ramp to Beltway 8 will be blocked off all weekend from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Take the feeder roads as an alternate route.

Mardi Gras Galveston Street Closures
19th to 33rd Street
Strand, Mechanic and 25th

20th to 26th Street between Strand and Mechanic

On Mardi Gras Tuesday, in the Uptown Entertainment District, Harborside to Church will be blocked off, as well as 18th to 26th streets. Expect lane closures from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
