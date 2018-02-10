EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3043116" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents are scared after deadly shooting of a woman at a gas station.

Robbery is the motive behind the killing of a 30-year-old woman Monday night in Houston's Alief area.Eyewitness News was the first to report the arrests of Jermia Guillory, 20, and D'Marquis Boone, 24.Houston police believe they are responsible for murdering Kiesha Price, 30, at a southwest Houston gas station Monday night. They're charged with capital murder.During a Friday afternoon news conference, Police Chief Art Acevedo praised the hard work by Houston police investigators, tactical unit, homicide, and Westside patrol to crack the case."We're very confident in the case we built and charges we filed and we're confident we'll get convictions," said Chief Acevedo.Investigators detailed how on Monday night, the two suspects were apparently trying to steal stuff from the car, but did not know that Price was still inside."We believe they went into the car with just the intention of possibly getting what they could, we believe Ms. Price kind of surprised them, it just went back from there," said Homicide Detective David Stark.Police say the men then took off.Then, sometime Tuesday morning, police believe Guillory, Boone, and a third suspect robbed another man and stole his Toyota Rav 4. Police say the suspects were then spotted at a pawn shop in the afternoon. That evening, investigators spotted the Rav 4 at an HEB parking lot near Beechnut, and tried to corner the men there."We decided these guys were from this area, probably staying in this area, so we're going to saturate with unmarked cars and conduct surveillance," said Pat Chaffin, a member of the HPD tactical team.The men were able to get away on Tuesday.However, Wednesday morning, HPD spotted the suspects walking around in the same area."I saw two guys walking up to the strip center pulled into the parking lot, and I recognized immediately that one of them still had the same clothes on as the capital murderer," said Chaffin.Police gave chase, and eventually all three suspects were captured. They were charged with the robbery of the driver of the Rav 4 on Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, Guillory and Boone were charged with capital murder. They are being held without bonds.Price's family was relieved to learn of the arrests Thursday night."I thank God for this process and where it is right now," said Victor T. Price, Kiesha's brother and a minister at City Cathedral Church, The Woodlands Campus. "We can start the funeral process and also our family bonding together to get through this tragic time.""No one was silent or on the sideline. This time the system and the process worked," Pastor E.A. Deckard remarked.Price's brothers thanked police who worked tirelessly and want to leave "justice" up to a judge and jury.They will make sure their nephew knows his mother."I'll tell him his mom was a great person and he has a legacy to live and just live his life. She'll always be there with him."