ABC13's Tom Abrahams talks to HISD's Richard Carranza who is trying to guide the state's largest school district through a budget shortfall.

Houston ISD postponed its vote on cutting teachers and administrators at Thursday night's board meeting.More than 100 people were signed up to speak at the meeting, meaning it was a packed house.The district is facing a $208 million shortfall.After hearing concerns from parents and other speakers, the board decided to wait and vote on the issues next month.The district is facing the shortfall due to the controversial state funding formula that requires HISD to pay out some of its funding to districts that are considered to have less funding.Hurricane Harvey is also impacting HISD financially.