Vice officers allegedly rescue teen girl from Houston strip club

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police say a teenager was allegedly rescued from the Fantasy Plaza Cabaret on the North Freeway. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a 16-year-old girl was rescued from a "horrific set of circumstances" at a strip club on the North Freeway.

We told you on Wednesday how a judge ordered the closure of the Fantasy Plaza Cabaret.

Now we are learning that the HPD Vice Unit allegedly removed a girl from the club at 8503 North Freeway, and reunited her with her mother.

In December, the city urged Judge Fredericka Phillips for a temporary injunction after a string of arrests for crimes that allegedly occurred on their property, including prostitution.



There are very few details, but Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo applauded the work of vice officers, who he said uncovered evidence of a child being exploited at Fantasy Plaza.

Acevedo said its investigation into what happened at the cabaret continues.

Earlier this month, Fantasy Plaza's owners filed a lawsuit against the City of Houston, alleging they were losing money to the city's "preferential treatment of other clubs."

'Common nuisance': Judge orders Fantasy Plaza strip club closure
EMBED More News Videos

'COMMON NUISANCE': After dozens of arrests and a string of alleged crimes, Fantasy Plaza Cabaret must shut down, a judge ordered.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prostitutionjudgecourt casebarsex crimesteenagerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Top Video
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
More Video