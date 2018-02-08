Proud of our Vice Unit who rescued a 16 year old girl from a strip club & removed her from a horrific set of circumstances & reunited her with her mother. The criminal investigation into the club and others who are involved in the exploitation of this child continues. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 9, 2018

'COMMON NUISANCE': After dozens of arrests and a string of alleged crimes, Fantasy Plaza Cabaret must shut down, a judge ordered.

Houston police say a 16-year-old girl was rescued from a "horrific set of circumstances" at a strip club on the North Freeway.We told you on Wednesday how a judge ordered the closure of the Fantasy Plaza Cabaret.Now we are learning that the HPD Vice Unit allegedly removed a girl from the club at 8503 North Freeway, and reunited her with her mother.In December, the city urged Judge Fredericka Phillips for a temporary injunction after a string of arrests for crimes that allegedly occurred on their property, including prostitution.There are very few details, but Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo applauded the work of vice officers, who he said uncovered evidence of a child being exploited at Fantasy Plaza.Acevedo said its investigation into what happened at the cabaret continues.Earlier this month, Fantasy Plaza's owners filed a lawsuit against the City of Houston, alleging they were losing money to the city's "preferential treatment of other clubs."