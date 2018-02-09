SPORTS

Legends shine on blue carpet of Houston Sports Awards

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The only thing that can match the excitement of the Houston Sports Awards is the preshow blue carpet, which was a who's who of legends in the city.

Hall of famers like Earl Campbell, Jeff Bagwell, and Hakeem Olajuwon strutted into the awards at Hilton Americas in downtown Houston.

The awards organized by the Houston Sports Authority honors the athletes, coaches and moments that made 2017 an exciting year for H-town.

For Moment of the Year, exciting times like Jeff Bagwell's Hall of Fame induction and the Astros World Series championship made the cut.

In addition, the event honors the number 34, which has been worn in Houston by Nolan Ryan, Campbell, and Olajuwon.

J.J. Watt is being honored with the Sportsmanship Award, Astros GM Jeff Luhnow is receiving Executive of the Year, and former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is garnering the Lifetime Achievement Award.

