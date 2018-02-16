6 New Businesses To Check Out In Downtown Houston

Fabian's Latin Flavors
301 Main St.
Photo: Kristina R./Yelp
Fabian's Latin Flavors is a restaurant that specializes in Latin American fare across the region.
"From El Salvador to the Dominican Republic, the restaurant's culinary team aims to put the region's eclectic flavors onto one menu," the eatery writes on its website, "serving empanadas and ceviche alongside Cuban ribs in mojo sauce."
Look for deep fried yucca tots with serrano and queso freso, served with a cilantro crema; the "Bandeja Paisa," which includes skirt steak, chorizo, chicharron and plantains; and a mixed green salad with cowboy caviar and guava jarritos dressing.
There's also a pan-Latin American beer list available, with beers from Argentina to Mexico.
Fabian's Latin Flavors currently holds four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Grace L., who reviewed Fabian's Latin Flavors on December 28th, wrote: "Fabian's Latin Flavors is a refreshing take on (mostly) South American Latin cuisine and culture in the heart of downtown Houston right off Main Street. They put quality and care into their food."
And Carlos A. wrote: "The perfect breath of fresh air downtown needed. Located conveniently off Main makes for easy access. On wonderful days like today, they have a beautiful patio as well as the inside, which has a flowing taste of latin culminating in a pleasant atmosphere.
Fabian's Latin Flavors is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-10pm, Friday from 11am-3am, Saturday from 10am-3am, and Sunday from 10am-10pm.
Sweet Mesquite
930 Main St.
Photo: Vik P./Yelp
At McKinney Place, Sweet Mesquite specializes in Southwestern-style fare.
Look for a selection of burgers, including the "Mushroom Swissburger" with grilled onions; the "H-Town" chicken salad with avocado, Pepper Jack cheese and tortilla strips; and beef or chicken tacos.
Sides include spicy fried pickles with ranch, sweet potato fries and onion rings.
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Sweet Mesquite has been getting positive attention.
Yelper FD L., who reviewed Sweet Mesquite on November 21st, wrote: "My second time here. Burger and sweet potato fries were very satisfying. I had the the rings before and enjoyed them as well."
And Charlene D. wrote: "The bacon cheeseburger was very good and especially with the jalapeno bun! The hamburger patty was a little pink--just how I like it. Fries were good, nice seasoning and not too salty."
Juice Girl
1200 McKinney St.
Photo: Juvie C./Yelp
Located in the Houston Center, Juice Girl specializes in organic acai bowls and juices. The local juice bar has another location in the Heights, along with a previous location in Montrose that has since closed down.
The menu offers a wide range of juices and smoothies, such as the "Pink Robot," with grapefruit, apple, pear and beet juices blended together; the "Hello Sunshine," with peach, dates, mango and orange; and the "Grasshopper" with spinach, ginger and orange.
Acai bowls come in three options, and each one includes a blend of acai, bananas, blueberries and strawberries. It also offers vegan ice cream and nut honey cups.
With a three-star Yelp rating out of one review on Yelp, Juice Girl is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Juvie C., who reviewed Juice Girl on November 7th, wrote: "It is nice to have a juice and acai bowl option so close to work, but the prices are a bit steep...especially when right across the way from Chik-Fil-A."
Juice Girl is open weekdays from 7:30am-4pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
Spa By Alessandra
1070 Dallas St.
Photo: Spa by alessandra/Yelp
Spa by Alessandra is a day spa that recently opened in the Hotel Alessandra. It offers a variety of facials, massages and other spa treatments for customers who are looking for half-day or all-day experiences.
There are also packages available for expecting mothers and brides.
Spa by Alessandra currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Renee M., who reviewed Spa by Alessandra on December 8th, wrote: "I needed a nice relaxing few hours for just me and booked a hydro-facial and prenatal massage here. Both were great. Keiara did an amazing massage on me."
Melanie C. noted: "Just experienced Healthy Hour at Spa by Alessandra and it was the best midday pick-me-up! The spa truly thought of everything so you can make the most of your lunchtime service."
Spa by Alessandra is open Monday-Saturday from 9am-7pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Gordi's Arepas & More
1010 Prairie St.
Photo: Zoabe H./Yelp
Nestled inside the Conservatory, Gordi's Arepas & More specializes in Venezuelan arepas, a savory white corn cake that can be baked, grilled or steamed.
The eatery is a passion project from chef David Guerrero, who also heads Andes Cafe.
"I'm so into arepas," Guerrero told the Houston Chronicle. "They're filling, casual, and you can make them with anything you want."
Options on the menu include "The Best," with braised beef, black beans, cheese and plantains; "The Blondie" with shredded chicken and muenster cheese; and the "Phat Queen" with chicken, avocado and peas.
Yelp users are excited about Gordi's Arepas & More, which currently holds five stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Brendan B., who reviewed Gordi's Arepas & More on February 6th, wrote: "Surprisingly delicious and authentic Venezuelan street food and snacks found here in Downtown Houston."
Zoabe H. noted: "'The Best' Hot Arepa lives up to it's name. The beef is juicy, the arepa is tasty, and the black beans and cheese taste fresh but don't overpower the arepa. It's at the top of the Conservatory, before you descend into the bowels of the food hall."
Gordi's Arepas & More is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11am-3am, and Sunday from 11am-10pm.
Nosh Superfood Cafe
919 Milam St.
Photo: Greta S./Yelp
Located in the tunnels of downtown Houston, Nosh Superfood Cafe specializes in healthy organic eats and smoothies.
On the menu, look for the "Citrusy Avocado Toast" with an organic boiled egg and tomato or the "Apple Nachos" with chocolate chips, granola and banana butter. Customers can also create their own bowls with a Greek yogurt and house-made chia pudding base.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, Nosh - Superfood Cafe is still finding its way.
Yelper Josh G., who reviewed Nosh Superfood Cafe on October 9th, wrote: "Fantastic new concept. Should be one in every part of this town. New exciting and invigorating menu items w tons of groovy flavors. Definitely showcases that healthier choices can still have amazing, exciting flavors."
And Mona M. wrote: "Second time here and I love it! This place is located in the downtown tunnels. I don't mind the walk because I'm able to get some exercise in while going to eat at this healthy food option."
Nosh Superfood Cafe is open weekdays from 7am-4pm. (It's closed on weekends.)