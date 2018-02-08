Our homicide unit just filed Capital Murder charges on two suspects in the shooting death of Ms. Kiesha Price, 30. The suspects were also charged with an aggravated robbery they committed after the murder. Thoughts & prayers goes out to Kiesha’s family, may justice be served. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 9, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3041722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Courtney Fischer provides deatails from the scene of the deadly attempted carjacking where the suspects rode off on bikes.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3043116" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents are scared after deadly shooting of a woman at a gas station.

The family of a mother murdered at a gas station allegedly by two men on bikes were relieved to learn of arrests Thursday night.Eyewitness News was the first to report the arrests of Jermia Guillory, 20, and D'Marquis Boone, 24. They were taken into custody Tuesday evening for evading arrest after a police chase.Houston police believe they are responsible for murdering Kiesha Price, 30. Capital murder charges against them are pending."I thank God for this process and where it is right now," said Victor T. Price, Kiesha's brother and a minister at City Cathedral Church, The Woodlands Campus. "We can start the funeral process and also our family bonding together to get through this tragic time."The news of Monday night was unbearable. Price, a mother to a 5-year-old boy, remained in the BMW at a Valero gas station on Bissonnet and Leawood while her boyfriend and his uncle went inside. They were parked at a gas pump.Surveillance video shows two men circle on bikes. One opens the door in an attempt to carjack them. Police believe she struggles with him and as he steps back, he fires. Police identify the alleged triggerman as Guillory, the other suspect as Boone.Eyewitness News has learned the two were connected to another police scene Tuesday evening. It was the end of a police chase at Beechnut and the W. Beltway.Officers said they had carjacked someone else for a Toyota RAV4 not long after Price was murdered. They tried to run and were arrested. Thursday night they were being held in a HPD jail."No one was silent or on the sideline. This time the system and the process worked," Pastor E.A. Deckard remarked.Price's brothers thanked police who worked tirelessly and want to leave "justice" up to a judge and jury. They will make sure their nephew knows his mother."I'll tell him his mom was a great person and he has a legacy to live and just live his life. She'll always be there with him."Thursday night HPD Chief Art Acevedo tweeted, "Proud of homicide and our Westside Division who worked diligently to bring justice to Ms. Price's family and her killers to justice. These senseless acts of violence are inexcusable."