TROUBLESHOOTER

T-Mobile warns about scam targeting your phone number to steal your money

EMBED </>More Videos

Anchor Liz Cho has the story on a T-mobile hacking scam. (Shutterstock)

By
If you're a T-Mobile customer, you've likely received a warning about a new scam targeting your phone number.

The alert is real, and T-Mobile claims it's something that can impact all cell phone carriers.

Here is the text T-Mobile sent out to its customers:



This is how the scam works: Thieves have a victim's phone number, they pretend to be the consumer and transport that number to another phone - basically hijacking the phone number.

A phone number is a key that opens a lot of other doors, like bank account information and Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Once the thieves have control of the number, they're able to change the user's passwords, access their accounts, and steal their money.

T-Mobile has information on their website on what steps users can take to protect themselves.

The company is now encouraging their customers to add an extra layer of security to their phone number.

Users can create a passcode or PIN for their account. Then, they're required to provide that code before a new SIM card is issued or any other changes are made - most cell phone providers now offer this security feature.

If you're a T-Mobile user, you can call 611 from your cellphone or 1 (800) 937-8997 to set up a passcode.

Those who have another carrier should check to see if they can add a password or PIN to your account.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyscamtroubleshootersmartphonest-mobile
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
What's wrong with this house? Homeowner fined thousands by HOA
Before you lift a finger, make sure you join the right gym
Company pulls girls makeup after I-Team finds asbestos
More troubleshooter
TECHNOLOGY
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Woman jailed for venting about ex-husband on Facebook
Is your Alexa randomly laughing at you? You aren't alone
More Technology
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Top Video
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
More Video