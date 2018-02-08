A restaurant in Boston is putting new meaning to a burger with "everything" on it - and it may be just the ticket to impress your sweetie for Valentine's Day.Paulie's in Boston is offering the Big Boy Burger for the romantic holiday. It comes with a third of a pound of pure ground beef, cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce and is topped with onion rings.But what sets the Big Boy apart is - it comes with a side of "ice" in the form of an engagement ring.With Valentine's Day around the corner, owner Paul Barker said there's love in the air, along with the smell of frying burgers."It's almost a carat and it's a princess cut, and it's surrounded by some smaller diamonds," Barker said. "I suggest take the ring off before you eat the burger."The special burger is only available on Valentine's Day, and you need to give the restaurant at least 48 hours of notice.