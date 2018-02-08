Gun found in student's backpack at Carroll Elementary in Houston

Officials in Sheldon ISD said a gun was removed from an elementary student's backpack this morning. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials at Sheldon ISD say an unloaded gun was found in an elementary student's backpack after a tip by another student.

The incident happened this morning at Carroll Elementary.

Principal Atina Young wrote in a letter sent home to parents that school officials and police confiscated the gun around 9:15 a.m.

District officials told Eyewitness News when school officials confirmed there was no danger to students or staff, the school contacted the parents of the student found with the weapon.

Recorded calls did not go out to parents until later in the day.

The district gave us a copy of the letter sent home to parents tonight. It reads:

Dear Carroll Elementary Parent and/or Guardian,

Thanks to the swift reporting by a responsible student, school officials and law enforcement were able to quickly confiscate an unloaded weapon that was found in a student's backpack around 9:15 a.m.

The student who brought the weapon to school was actually showing it to a classmate in the restroom.

Officers have spent the day investigating and interrogating the student to find out further details as to why the weapon was in the backpack.

Please take this opportunity to remind your children about the dangers of weapons - as well as the importance of keeping them locked and secured.

In addition, I am thankful that we have students who are brave enough to take the appropriate actions when they witness any type of suspicious activity.

The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our top priority.
Sincerely,

Atina Young, Principal
