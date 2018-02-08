Officials at Sheldon ISD say an unloaded gun was found in an elementary student's backpack after a tip by another student.The incident happened this morning at Carroll Elementary.Principal Atina Young wrote in a letter sent home to parents that school officials and police confiscated the gun around 9:15 a.m.District officials told Eyewitness News when school officials confirmed there was no danger to students or staff, the school contacted the parents of the student found with the weapon.Recorded calls did not go out to parents until later in the day.The district gave us a copy of the letter sent home to parents tonight. It reads: