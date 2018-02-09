FUGITIVE

Woman accused of killing man, dumping body in burning truck remains at large

ABC13's Natasha Barrett meets with the widow of a deadly robbery victim as a suspect in the case remains on the run.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman who, along with her boyfriend, is accused of killing a 58-year-old man and dumping his body in a burning pickup truck remains on the run.

Mercedes McDonald skipped town in November 2017 while out on bond for the murder of Tony Iwu. McDonald's boyfriend, Jason Gates, remains behind bars for the case.

Today, the victim's wife Caroline Iwu spoke to Eyewitness News about her husband, how his death is affecting his family, and what should have been done with McDonald.

According to Caroline Iwu, McDonald was supposed to be fitted with an ankle monitor, but the woman took off before that could happen.

"My heart sank. I feel in this day and age, we should have a lot more in our system, should be a little bit more protective of the victim's family and make sure that these individuals do not have any opportunity whatsoever to get away like that," Caroline Iwu said.

At home, Caroline said Tony has already missed his son's graduation and will miss his daughter's commencement. She admits the family hasn't gotten used to his absence.

Back in March 2016, Iwu's body was found in the bed of a burning pickup along South Acres Road. Authorities identified McDonald and Gates as the suspects in the killing. McDonald was taken into custody a month after the murder while Gates fled.

Gates was taken into custody in January 2017.

RELATED: Two people charged with man's death in South Acres

