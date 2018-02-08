Police searching for men responsible for 6 robberies in north Houston

Serial robbers targeting apartment complex in North Houston, Erica Simon reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police need your help in identifying two suspects responsible for at least six robberies in north Houston.

According to police, the suspects committed the robberies from Jan. 12 to 22 at separate apartment complexes on Goodson and West Sunforest.

In each robbery, the victims were held at gunpoint.

When one of those victims heard footsteps as she got out of her car, she knew she was in trouble.

"My instinct was to turn around and they came towards me and the guy put the gun to my chest," she said. "And he said give me your keys."

The first suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 21 years old, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 to 170 pounds. The second suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 21 years old, close to 6 feet tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
