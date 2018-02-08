Bystander stumbles upon body of man in Sugar Land

A body has been pulled from the waters of Oyster Creek and taken to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office. (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have pulled the body of a man out of Oyster Creek after being found by a bystander.

Investigators told Eyewitness News someone spotted the body floating in the water of Brooks Lake, which flows along Brooks Street between Highway 6 and Highway 90.

While we do not know how long the body has been in the water, police say there were no immediate signs of foul play.

A large police presence is still at the creek as investigators search for any clues as to who this person might be or how he got into the creek.

Texas Equusearch has been in the area with police recently, searching for a Brazoria County man who went missing last month.

There is no word on whether the body found is his, but at least one family member was out here at the scene this afternoon.

BODY FOUND: Authorities said a body has been found in Sugar Land.

