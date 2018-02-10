COMEDY

Places in Houston to see stand-up comedy and perform open mic

Places to LOL in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While the city doesn't necessarily come to mind right away as a standup comedy hotbed, Houston has respectably offered live comedy shows.

On any Saturday, these joints offer an outlet for Houstonians to LOL to both veteran and rising comedians.

Improv Houston: Situated at 7620 Katy Fwy., the hip national chain is home to your favorite comedian's comedians. A who's who of comedians book the legendary Improv as their stop in Houston. It also is the home turf of Ali Siddiq, who hosts Comedy Junkies every Tuesday night, which also is open mic night for aspiring standups in the city.

The Secret Group: Located in hip EaDo district, The Secret Group is working to become the go-to place for comedy in Houston. On any given week, you'll find open mic night, a comedy night for $2 admission, an hour of comedy sponsored by 8th Wonder Brewing, and themed dance parties. Check them out at 2101 Polk St.

Joke Joint Comedy Showcase: This southeast Houston club is another respectable all-comedy joint, attracting comics who have been featured on Comedy Central and your favorite late night program. Find this place at 11460 Fuqua St., at Gulf Freeway.

Station Theater: This place, located at 1230 Houston Ave., holds the distinction of not only being a performance venue, but also a place for rising humorists to hone their craft. Leaning on the improvisational and sketch creation, Station Theater offers classes, workshops, and labs, which would then be turned around for performance in front of an audience.

ComedySportz Houston: Who says comedy can't be competitive? ComedySportz Houston combines improv and competition for the benefit of the audience's amusement. And it's also a proven franchise. There are other ComedySportz clubs elsewhere in the U.S.

And if you rather work on some material for a group of strangers, check out these open mic nights to hone your craft:

Where you can try out your jokes in Houston

