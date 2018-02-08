SPORTS

Son of former Rockets head coach Rick Adelman killed in accident

Son of former Rockets head coach Rick Adelman killed in accident, Steve Campion reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Rockets assistant coach and son of former head coach Rick Adelman was killed Friday in Houston.

Richard J. Adelman, 44, was killed crossing the street at 1000 Leeland around 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 2. Police said R.J. was hit by a female driving a gold Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

R.J. was not at a crosswalk, Houston police said.

Son of former Rockets head coach Rick Adelman killed in accident.



He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The younger Adelman served as an assistant coach while his father was head coach of the Rockets from 2007-2011.

