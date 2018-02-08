EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3053862" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Son of former Rockets head coach Rick Adelman killed in accident.

Statement from the Rockets:



The Rockets organization is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former assistant coach R.J. Adelman. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rick, Mary Kay, and the entire Adelman family during this very difficult time. — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 8, 2018

Former Rockets assistant coach and son of former head coach Rick Adelman was killed Friday in Houston.Richard J. Adelman, 44, was killed crossing the street at 1000 Leeland around 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 2. Police said R.J. was hit by a female driving a gold Chrysler Town and Country minivan.R.J. was not at a crosswalk, Houston police said.He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The younger Adelman served as an assistant coach while his father was head coach of the Rockets from 2007-2011.