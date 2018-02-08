Police: 5-year-old girl found under home was sexually assaulted by 14-year-old boy

VALLEY VIEW, Texas --
Valley View police are investigating after a missing 5-year-old girl was found under an abandoned house Tuesday.

Authorities say the child was abducted from her home, sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old boy and then left under the house.

The girl has been hospitalized and placed in the care of Child Protective Services, KTVT reported.

"It's sickening, very sickening. Just makes me sick about it," neighbor Jackie Brown said. "I hope they prosecute him to the fullest. I don't care if it's a kid or not, because I don't think anybody should do that to a child."

According to CPS, other children found in the girl's home were removed and put into foster care.

No other details have been released.
