EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2030311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Slab car culture and music connected to Houston

They sit high and are a sight to behold with a high-gloss candy paint and elbows sticking out on each side. As others have put it, these cars are slow, loud and bangin'.Houston's culture wouldn't be the same without the iconic slabs, low riders and swangas."It's just the culture of Houston. We love the slabs we carry it on and we connect that with our music," rapper OG Ant told ABC13 last year.The distinct look of slabs has become synonymous with Texas and the Bayou City since the 1980s. From Bun B, Chamillionaire, Z-Ro, Mike Jones, Slim Thug to Paul Wall, Houston rappers have put on for the slab scene."It's the Houston culture, and I think it will be here for a long, long time," OG Ant added.When you say the word "slab," it means something -- especially in Houston.But, do you know the difference between a slab and low rider?"A low rider sits real, real low to the ground. A slab sits properly above the tire," Jonathan Coleman said.Low riders are also more traditional in style."Traditional is with the smaller rims and white walls," Gary Limon said.Slabs also feature a fifth wheel and chrome grill, pop trunk in the back and a flying goddess at the front.Slabs and low riders, forever part of H-Town's history.