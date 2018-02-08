Jennifer Aniston gave fans a glimpse inside the California home she shares with husband Justin Theroux and their dogs, a haven where she says she looks around and knows "there's nowhere else I want to be."The former "Friends" star opened the doors of her Bel Air hideout to Architectural Digest for its upcoming March issue, revealing that she and Theroux worked on the interior design together."Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process," Aniston told the magazine. "For instance, I figured out that immediately saying 'No!' to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move.""If I wasn't an actress, I'd want to be a designer," Aniston said. "I love the process.... There's something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul."The home was built in 1965 but renovated by Aniston, according to Architectural Digest. It features a backyard pool and views overlooking the City of Angels."Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista," Aniston said of the grounds of her home. "We worked hard to get that flow right."The master bath features a customized marble tub with a view of the garden. The master bedroom showcases earth tones and cozy carpeting.Aniston describes the decor of the living room as "old world meets new world." The room houses dark wood accents, neutral fabrics and a rare polar bear sofa.When it comes to design, Aniston said she believes, "Sexy is important, but comfort is essential.""I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home," Aniston added. "And there's nowhere else I want to be."