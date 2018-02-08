9 arrested during undercover prostitution sting in Baytown

Baytown police arrest 9 in prostitution sting. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
An undercover prostitution operation in Baytown led to the arrest of nine people.

Baytown police say four women and one man were arrested for offering an undercover detective sex for money.

Police say four of the alleged prostitutes were accompanied by other men when propositioning the detective.

Those men were also arrested on drug related offenses and outstanding warrants.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the men were acting as "pimps" for the women.

They're also looking into whether any of the prostitutes are victims of human trafficking.

The names and charges for the suspects arrested are:

  • Marla Rendon, 42, Baytown: Prostitution and traffic warrants out of Kemah
  • Nadia Keys, 23, Katy: Prostitution and local warrants
  • Jolee Rigmaiden, 21, Sulpher, Louisiana: Prostitution and prostitution warrant out of Harris Co.
  • Jamie Peterson, 39, Sugar Land: Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance/Methamphetamine
  • Lonie Carwell, 21, San Antonio: Prostitution
  • Rickey Guthrie, 31, Houston: Possession of drug paraphernalia and local warrants
  • Geivance Garner, 27, Houston: Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Christian Randall, 24, Houston: Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Craig Haggerty, 34, Baytown: Possession of drug paraphernalia


The undercover operation was carried out on Feb. 6 by detectives from the Baytown Police Department with help from the department's Hot Spot Team.
Related Topics:
prostitutionundercoverdrugsarrestBaytown
