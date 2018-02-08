North Carolina science teacher accused of trading porn with students

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
A North Carolina teacher is accused of trading pornographic images with students and taking indecent liberties with a boy.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports 48-year-old Michael Earl Kelly was charged with indecent liberties with a student and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor Tuesday.

New Hanover County Schools spokeswoman Valita Quattlebaum said the Isaac Bear Early College science teacher will be dismissed.

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jerry Brewer says the FBI learned Kelly was involved in inappropriate behavior with a student who had child porn on his phone.

Warrants say Kelly had a pornographic picture of the 15-year-old boy. Prosecutor Connie Jordan says five more children are identified as victims.

Kelly said at his bail hearing that he'd "done a lot of good work" and "made some bad choices."
