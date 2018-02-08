Woman killed when her car veered into path of big rig

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3052355" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators are still on the scene of a deadly crash that has Almeda Road shut down in both directions.

A Houston woman is dead after a horrific head-on collision on Almeda Road.The crash between a Volvo and an 18-wheeler kept Almeda closed to traffic just past Reed Road in both directions for hours.HPD traffic investigators say the woman driving a Volvo was headed northbound on Almeda when the vehicle drifted into the southbound lanes and hit an 18-wheeler nearly head on.Police still do not know why the driver of the Volvo crossed the center line, but officers say it was a violent collision.The Volvo was almost unrecognizable after the accident."It's a real bad scene. The engine is out of the Volvo. A pretty violent impact," said Lt. Paul George.After that collision, the 18-wheeler hit a white pickup truck.Police say the 18-wheeler then came to a stop on railroad tracks which run parallel to the southbound lanes.The driver of the Volvo died in the wreck. The driver of the 18-wheeler got a minor injury and is being checked out at the hospital. The driver of the white truck was not hurt.Police are still searching for answers as to the cause of the crash."For some reason she might have overcorrected her steering," said Lt. George.ABC13 spoke very briefly to the victim's husband. He is still too distraught to talk about what took place.