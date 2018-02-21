FOTI HIGH FIVE

HPD K-9 officers help take down thousands of suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

A big Foti High Five to the HPD K-9 officers who have helped take down thousands of suspects. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"Gunnar", "T-Rex" and "The Launcher" are the Houston Police Department's top dogs. They are credited with capturing thousands of take downs in their careers.

"He loves finding bad guys," said Ofc. GW Smith. "He's really good at his job."

Smith's partner is a dog named Gunnar. The German Shepard is 9-years-old and was born in the Czech Republic. He's trained in being a patrol, explosives detection and SWAT dog.

"We are a team. If a suspect is getting the best of a dog, I'm in there with him fighting," said Smith. "We're going to do this together. He would do the exact same thing for me."
Gunnar was recently stabbed by an armed suspect. Smith said, luckily, Gunnar's protective vest prevented the knife from killing his partner.

"You send your dog into situations that you're not sure if he's going to make it out of," said Smith.



Another K9 is bomb and patrol dog Sir Jake. His nickname is "The Launcher."

"He'll be 10 to 15 feet away from the suspect and he will launch himself in the air and hit the decoy or the suspect in the air," said Ofc. Brian Schmidt.
Sir Jake is one of the eldest, at 10-and-a-half-years-old. He's full of energy, and has taken down hundreds of suspects in his career with HPD.

"There's times that it amazes me things that he's done, some of the other canines have done, in searches," said Schmidt.
"He seeks out the evil that's out there," said Smith.

The department has 18 dogs right now. Each one is specially trained. HPD uses licensed breeders and trainers to get each dog ready for the force. It's something that costs thousands of dollars.

Just Thursday morning, T-Rex helped catch one of the suspects involved in a robbery of a Boost mobile store in Houston in a trash can.

RELATED: Officer and K-9 go viral for portrait outtakes
EMBED More News Videos

The outtakes from Officer Levi Knach's photo shoot are going viral thanks to Kenobi's wonderful attempts to steal the show.

Follow Foti Kallergis on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
houston police departmentFoti High Fivedogs
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOTI HIGH FIVE
Double the kindness: Twins volunteer together every week
Undies for Everyone raises self-esteem one pair at a time
Houston bakery making life sweet for disabled adults
Woman opens care closet to help foster families
More Foti High Five
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
More Video