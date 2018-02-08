Texas deputy nearly killed after suspect drags her during traffic stop

A Texas deputy is nearly killed after a suspect drove off during a traffic stop. (KTRK)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A deputy was nearly killed after being dragged by a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop north of Austin early Wednesday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff tweeted.

When the deputy asked for the man's keys, dash cam video from her patrol car shows him revving the engine and taking off, while the deputy was standing next to the vehicle with the driver's door open.

They went for about a mile and a half before she used her taser to stop him.

Officials say the suspect allegedly had marijuana and cough syrup with him.

The deputy is OK.
