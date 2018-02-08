4 stabbed during church service in Corpus Christi home

Police say four people, including the pastor, were stabbed during a church service at a home in Corpus Christi Wednesday.A man is in custody.The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports that it happened around 7 p.m. during a nondenominational service.Officials say a church member lunged toward the pastor last night and started stabbing people.The pastor was stabbed in the chest. He and a band member are in critical condition.Two other people received punctures to the hand and arm trying to stop the attacker.It wasn't immediately clear what led to the stabbing, but police say the suspect may have mental health issues.