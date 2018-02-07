CARJACKING

Family of woman killed in attempted carjacking says she left behind 5-year-old son

Family says carjacking victim was mother to 5-year-old boy (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of a woman killed at a southwest Houston gas station says the gunmen took a mother away from her 5-year-old son.

Investigators continue to follow up leads a couple of days after Kiesha Price was killed just off of Bissonnet. She was with her boyfriend and uncle at the time.
Residents are scared after deadly shooting of a woman at a gas station.



According to police, the boyfriend and uncle went inside the store while she stayed in the car.

Surveillance video shows two men approach the car on bicycles.

One opens the back driver's side door and shoots and kills Kiesha.

On Wednesday, the woman's loved ones spoke to Eyewitness News, emphasizing what she leaves behind.

"We definitely want to make sure (her son) is taken care of, because he's the one who has to live without a mom just as I have to live without a sister," said Minister Tyrone Price, Kiesha's brother. "Just because someone didn't think about the family aspect of it."

"Whoever done this thing, they need to come forward and give themselves up," said Rose Webber McCowin, Kiesha's grandmother. "It's senseless what they did."

Kiesha Price's family launched a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses and expenses for her son.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrests.
