Officer killed, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff near Dallas

A Richardson police officer and a second victim were killed after a standoff outside Dallas. (KTRK)

RICHARDSON, Texas --
A police officer and another person have been fatally shot and the suspect has surrendered after an hours-long standoff at an apartment in a north Dallas suburb.

Police said the incident began around 7 p.m. Wednesday as the officer was checking on a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex in Richardson, Texas. The officer was taken to a hospital in nearby Plano. About three hours later, Richardson police reported that he had died.

His name has not been released.



The Dallas Morning News said police announced shortly after midnight that the second person had died. No details were released about the victim.

Richardson police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Perlich told the Morning News that the gunman, whose name has not been released, surrendered after being cornered in an apartment and randomly firing throughout the evening. Witnesses said the suspect shouted "I'm sorry" as he was taken into custody.

Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter after being briefed on the situation in Richardson:



The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office and the Houston Police Department also offered condolences on Twitter, saying they were praying for the Richardson Police Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
