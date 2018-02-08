We are confirming that we have lost one of our own. Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

The hearts and soul of Texas mourn with you. Your loss is a loss to all law enforcement and everyone in our great state. Texas will honor the lost officer with the dignity he deserves. May God rest his soul. And may his legacy live on in others' service. #txlege #BackTheBlue https://t.co/oEetBYgN6x — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 8, 2018

All of us at the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office are praying for the Richardson, TX Police Department @RichardsonTX_PD Officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight while responding to a disturbance. #LawEnforcement #Prayer #RichardsonPD #richardsontx — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) February 8, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the men and women of @RichardsonTX_PD https://t.co/fwdpIa56Dq — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 8, 2018

A police officer and another person have been fatally shot and the suspect has surrendered after an hours-long standoff at an apartment in a north Dallas suburb.Police said the incident began around 7 p.m. Wednesday as the officer was checking on a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex in Richardson, Texas. The officer was taken to a hospital in nearby Plano. About three hours later, Richardson police reported that he had died.His name has not been released.The Dallas Morning News said police announced shortly after midnight that the second person had died. No details were released about the victim.Richardson police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Perlich told the Morning News that the gunman, whose name has not been released, surrendered after being cornered in an apartment and randomly firing throughout the evening. Witnesses said the suspect shouted "I'm sorry" as he was taken into custody.Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter after being briefed on the situation in Richardson:The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office and the Houston Police Department also offered condolences on Twitter, saying they were praying for the Richardson Police Department.