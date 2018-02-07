EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3050333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police said two men are on the run after a brazen attack and robbery of a 71-year-old woman.

A brazen act of violence against a 71-year-old woman has her feeling very scared.Two men are on the run after she says they snatched her purse and kicked her in the head outside the Whole Foods Market in West University.Police said the strong-armed robbery happened just before 4 p.m. at the grocery store in the 4000 block of Bellaire.When officers arrived, they found the woman with minor injuries after the assault.The victim, who is not being named to protect her identity, told Eyewitness News tonight she is frightened by the violent incident.She said she noticed the suspects acting strange near a vehicle as she pulled into the parking lot.Suddenly, the men ran up and tried to grab her purse.The woman said she held tight to her bag, but she was pushed to the ground by the suspects, twisting her ankle in the fall.While she was on the ground, the woman said she was kicked in the face. That is when the thieves grabbed her purse and took off.Police said the suspects got away in a black Ford Focus. The suspects are described only as two black males-one with dreadlocks.Investigators said the vehicle was allegedly stolen in another robbery in Houston.If you have any information or witnessed this incident, call West University Police at 713-668-0330. You can also email tips to