Thieves kick 71-year-old woman in the head during purse snatching at Whole Foods in West U

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say two thieves are on the run after a violent purse snatching at the Whole Foods Market in West University. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A brazen act of violence against a 71-year-old woman has her feeling very scared.

Two men are on the run after she says they snatched her purse and kicked her in the head outside the Whole Foods Market in West University.

Police said the strong-armed robbery happened just before 4 p.m. at the grocery store in the 4000 block of Bellaire.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with minor injuries after the assault.

The victim, who is not being named to protect her identity, told Eyewitness News tonight she is frightened by the violent incident.

EMBED More News Videos

Police said two men are on the run after a brazen attack and robbery of a 71-year-old woman.



She said she noticed the suspects acting strange near a vehicle as she pulled into the parking lot.

Suddenly, the men ran up and tried to grab her purse.

The woman said she held tight to her bag, but she was pushed to the ground by the suspects, twisting her ankle in the fall.

While she was on the ground, the woman said she was kicked in the face. That is when the thieves grabbed her purse and took off.

Police said the suspects got away in a black Ford Focus. The suspects are described only as two black males-one with dreadlocks.

Investigators said the vehicle was allegedly stolen in another robbery in Houston.

If you have any information or witnessed this incident, call West University Police at 713-668-0330. You can also email tips to crime@westutx.gov.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
purse snatchingrobberywhole foodsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video