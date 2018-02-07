Woman allegedly confesses to killing 2 young sons in voodoo ritual gone awry

Latarsha Sanders allegedly told police she brutally stabbed her two sons to death as part of a voodoo ritual. (KTRK)

BROCKTON, Massachusetts --
The details surrounding the murders of two young brothers in Massachusetts are difficult to hear.

District Attorney Timothy Cruz alleges Latarsha Sanders had an apparent psychiatric break over the weekend and killed her two sons with a kitchen knife, WCVB-TV reports.

The bodies of 5-year-old Lason Britto and 8-year-old Edson Britto were found covered in their bed sheets, discovered by chance after a neighbor went to check on Sanders, who called an ambulance for herself.

Cruz said in court one of the boys alone was stabbed 50 times.

"It's never--it's tough to get your arms around that one," Cruz said.

Family members wept openly as the gruesome details of Sanders' alleged crimes were revealed.

Investigators allege Sanders confessed to finding a kitchen knife, and then stabbing the two boys as part of a voodoo ritual.

Relatives and neighbors alike said Sanders often spoke about the Illuminati and her interest in voodoo.

"She explained the ritual and stated that it came out wrong with the first one, and she had failed, and for that reason she had to move on to the second child," Assistant District Attorney Jessica Kenny said.

Investigators said Sanders has no history of mental illness.

She has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.
