Here is what to eat and drink when you have the flu:

If you have the flu, what do you do?While the true cure is rest and time, and while Tamiflu never hurts, Time Health says there are four foods and drinks that pack the biggest immunity-boosting and symptom soothing relief.Staying hydrated is important. Drinking electrolyte-rich sports drinks or coconut water can help you replenish sodium and potassium you may not be getting from a loss of appetite.The salty broth can help hydrate and replace lost sodium. The chicken gives you protein and the veggies provide vitamins and minerals.The tea's warmth will help open airways and it's high in antioxidants, which help boost your immune system.B.R.A.T. stands for bananas, rice, applesauce and toast. Each food is simple and bland enough for your stomach to tolerate, since sometimes the flu can cause nausea or gastrointestinal problems.