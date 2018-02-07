FLU

What to eat and drink when you have the flu

Aside from rest and time, these four foods can help you fight the flu.

ABC13 Staff
If you have the flu, what do you do?

While the true cure is rest and time, and while Tamiflu never hurts, Time Health says there are four foods and drinks that pack the biggest immunity-boosting and symptom soothing relief.

Here is what to eat and drink when you have the flu:

1. Electrolyte beverages
Staying hydrated is important. Drinking electrolyte-rich sports drinks or coconut water can help you replenish sodium and potassium you may not be getting from a loss of appetite.

2. Chicken soup
The salty broth can help hydrate and replace lost sodium. The chicken gives you protein and the veggies provide vitamins and minerals.

3. Stay hydrated with green tea
The tea's warmth will help open airways and it's high in antioxidants, which help boost your immune system.

4. Eat B.R.A.T. foods
B.R.A.T. stands for bananas, rice, applesauce and toast. Each food is simple and bland enough for your stomach to tolerate, since sometimes the flu can cause nausea or gastrointestinal problems.
