Two brothers are doing more than just reading books, they are now authors of a book written specifically for teenagers.Jaylen and Dillan Botts are the authors of "Destined for Greatness." Jaylen is an eighth grader at Salyards Middle School and his brother is in seventh grade.The Cy-Fair ISD students said they discovered a shortage of books at the bookstore written for teens by teens."No one understands the pressures of being a teenager in today's world like other teenagers. We believe that teens can motivate other teens to achieve their dreams," said Jaylen Botts in a statement.The teens worked on their first book over the summer break, a press release stated. The 31-day devotional book deals with a wide-range of topics from bullying to peer pressure."We hope other teens will be inspired to realize that they are meant to have a bright future and path ahead," said Dillan Botts in a release.The brothers will host a book signing and reception event from 3 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 at The Berry Center on Barker Cypress Road in Cypress.