EDUCATION

2 middle school brothers write book, will host signing event in Cypress

EMBED </>More Videos

2 middle school brothers write book and will host signing event in Cypress. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Two brothers are doing more than just reading books, they are now authors of a book written specifically for teenagers.

Jaylen and Dillan Botts are the authors of "Destined for Greatness." Jaylen is an eighth grader at Salyards Middle School and his brother is in seventh grade.

The Cy-Fair ISD students said they discovered a shortage of books at the bookstore written for teens by teens.

"No one understands the pressures of being a teenager in today's world like other teenagers. We believe that teens can motivate other teens to achieve their dreams," said Jaylen Botts in a statement.

The teens worked on their first book over the summer break, a press release stated. The 31-day devotional book deals with a wide-range of topics from bullying to peer pressure.

"We hope other teens will be inspired to realize that they are meant to have a bright future and path ahead," said Dillan Botts in a release.

The brothers will host a book signing and reception event from 3 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 at The Berry Center on Barker Cypress Road in Cypress.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationbooksreadingteenagerschildrenstudentsCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Top Video
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
More Video